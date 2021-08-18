Calgary woman's multi-year disappearance continues despite reported sightings
The Calgary Police Service is asking Calgarians to be on the lookout for a 51-year-old woman, missing for more than three years, following several recent unconfirmed sightings.
Lisa MacEachern was reported missing in June 2018 and there are continued concerns for her welfare and wellbeing.
According to police, there have been reports that MacEachern has been spotted downtown and in Bowness and Montgomery collecting recyclables. Investigators have yet to locate the woman to confirm it is indeed MacEachern and determine whether she requires support.
MacEachern is described as:
- 168 centimetres (5'6") tall;
- Weighing approximately 59 kilograms (130 lbs)
- Having brown eyes and red hair; and,
- Having tattoos of hearts and flowers on her shoulders.
Police have released dated photographs of MacEachern but investigators suspect she may now have a slimmer build.
Anyone who encounters MacEachern is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service missing persons tip line at 403-428-2250.
