Calgary woman shot by police during erratic driving investigation east of city

A police response east of Calgary ended Sunday afternoon with an officer shooting a female driver.

RCMP officials say officers deployed from Airdrie began pursuing a suspect vehicle shortly after 2 p.m. following reports from Calgary police of erratic driving.

Mounties located and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued on her way.

With aerial support from the HAWCS helicopter, the suspect vehicle was tracked to a location in Wheatland County, near the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 245, where a tire deflation device was utilized to halt its progress.

An officer attempted to arrest the driver but she allegedly resisted and the officer shot her during the ensuing scuffle.

The 37-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital in Calgary for treatment of her injuries. The officer was not seriously hurt.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been tasked with investigation the actions of the RCMP member.