Calgary woman wins $1M in Lotto 6/49 draw

Thanks to having her numbers come up in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw, Calgary has a newly-minted millionaire.

That didn't initially generate much of a reaction from Abimbola Asala when she discovered her number matched the $1 million winning numbers of the May 22 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Asala quietly absorbed the good news, and carried on with what she was doing – scanning lottery tickets - just in case the news was too good to be true.

"I saw all these zeroes come up, but I think I was (also) in shock," she said. "I put the ($1 million winning) ticket to the side, and scanned my other tickets."

Once Asala finished scanning the other tickets – there were no other million dollar winners in the bunch – she phoned her husband to tell him what just happened.

"That's when I realized I had really won big!" she said.

Asala bought the winning ticket at the Shopper's Drug Mart at 11700 Sarcee Trail in northwest Calgary.

She said she intends to use the windfall to pay for her children's education, and to take her family on a vacation to Barcelona, Spain.