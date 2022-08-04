Calgary women's shelter issues critical call for toiletries, feminine hygiene products

The Women's Centre of Calgary is in urgent need of toiletries and feminine hygiene products.

A post shared to the charity's Twitter account on Wednesday asks for donations of body wash, deodorant, lotion, shampoo, sanitary pads and toilet paper.

Items collected will be distributed to women and children, and can be dropped off at the centre – located at 39 Fourth Street N.E.

"Women seek assistance at the Women’s Centre with issues as diverse as poverty and hunger, family breakdown, parenting, homelessness, unemployment, health and education, immigration and settlement, domestic violence, isolation and loneliness, life transitions and discrimination. They may be new to the city, experiencing family breakdown, looking for work, or simply a place to belong," explains the organization's website.

"By offering a safe, open, drop-in space where women can use public computers, have a coffee and attend free workshops, we strive to create a sense of community for women of all backgrounds."

The Women's Centre of Calgary is open from 9:30 a.m. Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and closed on weekends.

For information on how to donate, you can visit the organization's website.

We URGENTLY NEED Body Wash, Deodorant, Lotion, Shampoo, Sanitary Pads, and Toilet Paper at the Centre and will happily accept donations. Items collected will be distributed to the women and children in our community.



Please call us at (403) 264-1155. Thank you! ������#yyc pic.twitter.com/LoQrBo27Cf