Calgary Wranglers captain Brett Sutter hopes to finally hoist Calder Trophy

Calgary Wranglers captain Brett Sutter has pretty well done everything in the American Hockey League.

Earlier this year, he played in his 1,000th game in the AHL.

He's suited up for 54 playoff contests.

But one thing missing from his resume is a championship.

Sutter has never hoisted the Calder Trophy.

He says that would be a dream come true.

"That's what you work for your whole life, your whole career, is to win a championship," the 35-year-old forward said.

"You know, we've got a great group here. A group that's very close on and off the ice. So we're working towards something special.

"We're trying to take it one game at a time but obviously, that's something we'd be very excited about."

HARD TO WIN IT ALL

This will be Sutter's ninth playoff run in the American Hockey League.

The closest he came to winning a championship was in 2011 with the Charlotte Checkers when they went to the conference finals before losing to Binghampton.

Wranglers forward Matthew Phillips says the team is aware Sutter's never won the Championship and would love to change that this season.

"Like any older player, the opportunities get more and more limited as you get further down in your career," the Wranglers' leading scorer said.

"It goes for him and a lot of guys we have on the team. I think we have a special group here and we're hoping to do something special."

"Obviously, Sutts has played over a thousand games in the American Hockey League and many more in the NHL, too, and he hasn't won," said forward Connor Zary.

"Obviously, it's a really hard thing to do but I think we have a really good group and if there's any group to do it, I think we've got it here."

WRANGLERS HAD A GOOD RUN LAST SEASON

The Wranglers made it all the way to the conference final last year before finally bowing out to the eventual league champs, the Chicago Wolves, in six games.

Head coach Mitch Love says that run can only help his team.

"I think they gained a lot of experience, in terms of how hard it is at this time of year to win and what it takes to win," he said.

"We hope that's going to bode well for us this time around."

MESSAGE FROM THE CAPTAIN

Sutter has seen first-hand how difficult it is to win a championship and has these words of advice for his younger teammates:

"You know, you've got to have fun with it," he said.

"We've been a good team all year, from playing the right way and playing for each other, and that's what you've got to do for the next two months."

The Wranglers had a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

They'll start their playoff run next week with games on Wednesday and Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.