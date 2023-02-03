Calgary wrestling legend Leaping Lanny Poffo passes away at age of 68

A Calgary pro wrestling legend has passed away.

Lanny Poffo, otherwise known as Leaping Lanny, died at the age of 68.

Poffo was the brother of another legend, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, who died a decade ago at the age of 58.

Leaping Lanny gained notoriety in the WWF in the late 1980s, when he performed as Mr. Perfect's manager The Genius. One of his biggest matches was in November 1989, when Poffo fought Hulk Hogan.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan tweeted out the news on Twitter.

"With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius," Hacksaw said.

