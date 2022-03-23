Calgary yoga studio robberies see vehicles, wallets stolen while clients are in class

Calgary police are investigating a series of robberies that targeted yoga studios throughout the city.

Police say thieves have taken keys and wallets from lockers or jacket pockets from people while they're in class.

"The keys are then used to steal cars, and stolen credit cards are being used to make fraudulent purchases," said Staff Sgt. Darwin Pearce in a news release.

"The first incident was reported to us in January and there have been more than five other occurrences reported to us since then."

The thefts have taken place in the southeast, southwest, and northwest quadrants of the city.

"We recommend citizens ensure their keys and wallets are stored securely or to take these items with them into classes,” Pearce said.

"Yoga studios are also encouraged to ensure anyone accessing their facilities has signed in and to consider checking IDs.”

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.