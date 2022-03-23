Calgary yoga studio robberies see vehicles, wallets stolen while clients are in class
Calgary police are investigating a series of robberies that targeted yoga studios throughout the city.
Police say thieves have taken keys and wallets from lockers or jacket pockets from people while they're in class.
"The keys are then used to steal cars, and stolen credit cards are being used to make fraudulent purchases," said Staff Sgt. Darwin Pearce in a news release.
"The first incident was reported to us in January and there have been more than five other occurrences reported to us since then."
The thefts have taken place in the southeast, southwest, and northwest quadrants of the city.
"We recommend citizens ensure their keys and wallets are stored securely or to take these items with them into classes,” Pearce said.
"Yoga studios are also encouraged to ensure anyone accessing their facilities has signed in and to consider checking IDs.”
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
IKEA ready to return to Windsor, Ont. Thursday morningIKEA Canada will open its new design studio inside Devonshire Mall on Thursday.
-
Cumberland bakery raising money to support UkraineA local bakery in Ottawa's east end is helping to support Ukraine and its citizens, by donating proceeds from the sale of its unique, handmade pastries, with Ukrainian-inspired flavours.
-
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a post-season series would be terrific for growth of his young teamThe Toronto Raptors' post-season hopes have come down to 10 final regular-season games.
-
Langdon's 'The Track' ready to welcome golfers backAs soon as golfers found out The Track was opening up in Langdon this weekend, the phone started ringing off the hook.
-
'That's the Ukrainian way': Edmontonians help Ukraine with monetary, material donationsEdmontonians continue to show support for Ukraine by sending aid and raising money to help those directly affected by the Russian invasion.
-
Prince Albert will no longer host the 2022 Esso CupThe Prince Albert Northern Bears will no longer host the 2022 Esso Cup in their home city — but will instead be designated as the host team at a neutral location.
-
Q & A: WRDSB Director of Education reflects on the end of masking requirements in schoolsjeewan chanicka talks about masks in the classroom and a name change at a local school
-
North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority warns of the dangers of melting iceThe North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority recently removed ice from Parks Creek to prevent flooding of 350 homes in North Bay.
-
Despite late homers, Blue Jays come up short against Phillies in spring training gameOrelvis Martinez and Trevor Schwecke hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning but the Toronto Blue Jays still lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.