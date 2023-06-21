Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigation

Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.

Hussein faces several terrorism-related charges for allegedly posting a TikTok video that contributed to or facilitated terrorist activity for al Qaeda and ISIS.

According to court documents, Hussein posted a bomb-making video on May 14, which also happened to be his 20th birthday.

On Wednesday, RCMP revealed a second person has also been arrested and is facing a terrorism-related charge.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was taken into custody on June 15 following an investigation by the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team and the Calgary Police Service.

The youth has appeared in court, charged with a fear of terrorism offence.

"It's really a preventative charge," said Doug King, justice studies professor with Mount Royal University.

"Kind of a proactive charge to put a lid on what they felt was -- what a judge would have concurred with -- reasonable grounds to believe that the individual could be about to engage in a terrorist activity."

King suggests the two people charged were probably more than acquaintances.

"It was someone that the individual … Maybe actually knew really well. In some kind of family relationship, some kind of church relationship, social organization relationship, school relationship."

RCMP say the youth was released from custody pending a future court appearance and is subject to a "number of strict conditions."

"It's concerning that we're seeing yet another person that's allegedly connected to this terrorist-related charge," said Kelly Sundberg, a criminologist from Mount Royal University.

"It's important for the public to recognize how quickly the RCMP identified this threat to the public, addressed the threat to the public and are taking appropriate action. So I think Calgarians and Albertans and everyone should feel at-ease and safe knowing that the RCMP are doing what appears to be an incredible job."