Calgary Zoo announces death of baby Rocky Mountain goat

Staff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a Rocky Mountain goat born just last month.

According to a post on the zoo's Facebook page, the facility welcomed a pair of baby goats, called kids, to the Canadian Wilds exhibit in May.

The kids were twins, a boy and girl, conceived by parents Shannon and Yukon.

"Sadly, despite receiving exceptional emergency care from our Animal Care, Health and Welfare team, the young male passed away due to an overwhelming infection that originated from an umbilical infection," the zoo said a Monday statement.

"Though he was only with us for a short time, the little male endeared himself to his caregivers and will be dearly missed."

Despite the loss, officials say the young female goat is doing well and continues to bond with her mom Shannon.