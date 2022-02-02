Calgary Zoo announces death of senior red-fronted lemur

Staff at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a red-fronted lemur that lived well beyond his life expectancy.

The male lemur, named Red Baron, passed away at the age of 29. The zoo says the animals live to be 18 or 19yearsold on average.

"At nearly 30 years of age, Red Baron’s long and wonderful life is a testament to the exemplary care he received from his caregivers both before and during his time with us," said a Calgary Zoo Facebook post.

The lemur was born at Duke Lemur Center in North Carolina and spent much of his life at the Valley Zoo in Edmonton with his mate and their two offspring.

The Red Baron and his family then joined the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo in March of 2017 when he was 25 years old.

The zoo said staff began supporting the lemur through a range of age-related health concerns including chronic renal disease and arthritis.

"Under the caring and watchful eye of his dedicated care team, Red Baron’s ongoing health concerns were carefully managed through targeted medications and creative dietary support to improve his organ function and quality of life," the zoo said.

The zoo said the lemur will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his two daughters, Dora and Rhubarb, and his long-time mate Radish.

“As a family activity, they loved rubbing onion all over themselves – almost as if it was a bar of soap in the shower," the zoo said.

The lemur is also described as having a gentle disposition, curious spirit and a "love of unusual fruits – such as dragon fruit and passion fruit."

Red Baron would have turned 30 on March 1.