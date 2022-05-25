Calgary Zoo asks for help naming new gorilla infant
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is inviting members of the public to help name the gorilla troop's newest member.
Western lowland gorilla Dossi gave birth to her first baby on April 20.
The infant gorilla, a girl, hasn't yet been named, but the public is now able to vote for one of three possibilities if they donate.
"Your donation helps us to provide exceptional care specifically to our western lowland gorilla troop - giving hope to this critically endangered species and helping to fund gorilla conservation action locally and globally," the zoo said in a social media post.
"We couldn’t do the work we do without our community of supporters and we are thrilled to share this naming opportunity with you."
Voting is open until noon on June 10, and only those who donate will be able to see the three potential names staff have selected for the gorilla girl.
To donate you can visit the Calgary Zoo's website.
