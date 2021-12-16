Calgary Zoo cancels Thursday Zoolights due to cold weather

The Calgary Zoo says tonight’s Zoolights presentation has been cancelled due to cold weather.

"Weather conditions are carefully monitored daily, and decisions to cancel are made the day-of," the zoo said in a statement.

The organization will be reaching out to ticket holders with an alternate date to attend the holiday light display.

Zoolights is expected to go ahead tomorrow, Dec, 17, but remains weather dependent.

"Indoor holiday dinner bookings, including Beary Merry, will proceed this evening as planned," the zoo said.

