Calgary Zoo holds first penguin walk of 2022, celebrates 10th anniversary

Penguins at the Calgary Zoo are again getting the chance to leave their exhibit and waddle through the park as part of the annual Penguin Walk.

This year marks the 10th that the king penguins will participate in the daily stroll.

"It's a really important tool for us to be able to help the penguins exhibit some natural behaviours," said Patrick Thompson, animal care manager for the Canadian Wilds and Penguins at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

"In the wild, king penguins would be walking really long distances, so this is a way for us to allow them to get out, get some exercise, and get a whole bunch of different sensory enrichments."

Thompson said the walk is completely voluntary for the penguins, who aren't forced to participate.

"Every day, the keepers will open up the (Penguin Plunge) exhibit and allow them to walk into our back hallway. The king penguins are usually lined up. Once they know that it's their time to start coming outside and start going on the walk, (they) will be there waiting for the keepers to let them out."

"They always get really excited about it," Thompson added. "For the most part, pretty much all of the penguins that decide to come outside for the day usually decide to come on the walk as well."

Aside from being a welcome change of scenery for the penguins, the walk is also a favourite for visitors.

"It gives people the opportunity to see the penguins up close," Thompson said.

The zoo also uses the walk as a chance to educate viewers on the conservation challenges penguins face in the wild.

Thompson noted that this is the first time the zoo has had a king penguin chick hatch in November, and they're unsure if some of the penguins may choose to stay in with the chick.

He said as the chick develops, it might even make the choice to venture outside and even, later in the year, go on the walk.

"We look forward to hopefully seeing her during our penguin walk over the next few months,” said Caleb Reich, Chairman of RE/MAX Advertising Committee.

The Penguin Walk runs from Jan. 11 through until mid-March. It's held at 10:30 a.m. daily (weather permitting) and is free for visitors to the zoo.

Visitors over the age of two must wear face musts while watching the outdoor walk.