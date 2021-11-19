Calgary Zoo prepares to vaccinate sensitive species against COVID-19

Millions of Albertans have rolled up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines and soon it will be time for some animals at the Calgary Zoo to get a shot.

The Calgary Zoo says it will be protecting some of the sensitive species at the site with a vaccination just as soon as their shipment arrives.

However, the zoo said there is not a firm timeline on when that will be.

The Calgary Zoo isn't the only zoo preparing to inoculate animals.

In Quebec, the Granby Zoo east of Montreal says it is hoping in the coming weeks or months to vaccinate about 90 gorillas, big cats and other susceptible animals.

Several zoos in the U.S. have had animals test positive and even die from COVID-19 this year.

Just a week ago, the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska announced the death of three snow leopards due to complications from COVID-19 one month after the animals tested positive. The zoo has two Sumatran tigers who were also infected but said last week they have seemingly recovered.

Two weeks ago, staff at the Denver Zoo in Colorado said two hyenas had tested positive for the coronavirus in what is the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide.

At the start of the year, officials at the San Diego Zoo said eight western lowland gorillas had caught the West Coast variant of the virus, but made a full recovery.