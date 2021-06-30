Calgary Zoo readies for wild summer as part of Stage 3 reopening

With Alberta moving to Stage 3 and health measures being lifted on Thursday, officials at the Calgary Zoo say they are preparing for a wild summer experience.

"From animated dinosaurs to baby animals and the reopening of Gateway to Asia (formerly known as ‘Panda Passage’), with new species and some friendly faces in July, every visit to the zoo this summer will be memorable and different," said zoo spokesperson Alison Archambault.

The lifting of health measures means some logistical changes, including:

Visitors can purchase day admission tickets online or in-person at the North Entrance;

Calgary Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily;

Calgary Zoo Members can arrive at the zoo and show their membership cards for immediate entry;

Access to the zoo is only available through the North Entrance. The West Entrance remains closed;

The one-way flow will be discontinued, with the exception of the African Savannah loop;

Certain animal habitats will continue to have adjusted viewing in place to keep all animals safe (i.e. Western lowland gorillas, Japanese macaques, African lions, Amur tigers, and lemurs);

Washrooms and Nursing Rooms are open;

Food & beverage (including Kitamba Café, Dairy Bar, Penguin Café, Camel Canteen – formerly Tusk & Grill and Safari Snacks – formerly Tribal Treats) are open, and both indoor and outdoor picnic seating is available;

Grazers restaurant will be open from Friday to Sunday for both patio and dine-in service.

Most retail gift shops are open;

All playgrounds are open;

Dinosaurs: Awakened exhibit is open in Prehistoric Park;

Wagon and mobility support items (wheelchairs) are available for rent at North Gift Shop;

Gorilla amphitheatre is open (weather dependent);

The Land of Lemurs walkthrough and the Rainforest building outdoor loop will remain closed in 2021;

Debit and credit are preferred methods of payment. Cash is accepted, and;

Security, First Aid and Lost & Found is open.

Water fountains will not be available.

Visitors must wear masks while indoors and are encouraged to practise distancing when possible.