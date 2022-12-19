Calgary Zoo remains open during cold snap but Zoolights cancellations extended

The Calgary Zoo has cancelled the next two Zoolights due to the extreme cold weather, but Calgarians are encouraged to bundle up and take in a daytime visit with sparse crowds.

The Zoolights closure has been extended through Monday and Tuesday nights as a result of the frigid conditions where wind chill could potentially near -40.

Weather forecasts are being monitored and a decision on the status of Wednesday's event has yet to be made.

The zoo will be open during regular admission hours on Monday.

Zoo officials say chilly days are among the best times to visit as the cold scares away the fair weather crowds and allows an opportunity to see some cold-loving animals, including snow leopards, Amur tigers and red pandas, embracing the conditions.