Calgary Zoo reopens some indoor animal habitats to visitors

Some indoor animal habitats and other buildings have opened to visitors at the Calgary Zoo as part of Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

That means guests can once again visit the Penguin Plunge, Savannah, Rainforest and ENMAX Conservatory, which had been closed since December as part of COVID-19 health protocols.

The Cequel Energy Lodge (North American River Otters) and Panda Passage (Komodo Dragons) will not be reopening due to ongoing construction projects.

Timed tickets must be bought in advance and access to the zoo is available through the north entrance only.

Washrooms will be open and some animal habitats — Western lowland gorillas, Japanese macaques, African lions, Amur tigers, and all lemurs — will have adjusted viewing.

Retail shops will be open with limited capacity, as will Grazers, the Kitamba Café, Dairy Bar, Camel Canteen (previously known as Tusk n’ Grill) and Safari Snacks (previously known as Tribal Treats). Outdoor picnic seating will also be available.

Playgrounds will be open, along with Dinosaurs: Awakened in Prehistoric Park.

Wagon and mobility support items (wheel chairs) are available for rent at the North gift shop.The gorilla amphitheatre remains open but is weather dependent.

Staff and volunteers will be wearing masks.