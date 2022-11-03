Calgary Zoo's penguins to return outdoors as threat of avian flu diminishes

The feathered inhabitants of the Calgary Zoo will have the opportunity to return outside, once the weather co-operates, as avian flu concerns have subsided.

Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute officials announced Thursday that the animal care, health and welfare team had deemed it safe for the zoo's birds to spend time outdoors.

"While the temperature may be a little too cold for some species (like our Chilean flamingos), it's perfect for penguins!," read a Calgary Zoo Facebook post. "Be sure to keep an eye out for king penguins and gentoos to return to their outdoor habitat soon."

The zoo had moved its Chilean flamingoes, rheas, ostriches, crowned cranes, peacocks and pheasants indoors on a permanent basis in September, and closed the rainforest aviary, as a proactive approach to protect them from potentially contracting avian influenza.

During the peak of the avian flu threat, visitors to the penguin plunge building had been asked to step on a disinfecting mat. Anyone who had been around live poultry, and was still wearing the same clothing after being around the birds, was not permitted on the zoo grounds.