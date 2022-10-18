Calgary Zoo to remove all designated smoking, vaping spots at end of year

Smoking and vaping will no longer be permitted anywhere at the Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute as of New Year's Day.

Zoo officials say the two existing designated smoking areas — one by the Kitamba Café and the other near the Safari Lodge — will be removed Jan. 1, 2023.

"The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will be smoking and vaping free in 2023 for staff, volunteers, visitors and event attendees," said Alison Archambault, director of brand and engagement, in a statement to CTV News. "We appreciate our community's understanding as we make this move to fully align with the City of Calgary's Tobacco Reduction Act."

Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), an Edmonton-based charity that aims to create a tobacco-free society, lauds the Calgary Zoo's move.

"ASH (congratulates) the Calgary Zoo for providing a completely smoke-free experience for its visitors and residents," said ASH spokesperson Les Hagen. "No humans or other living organisms should be exposed to smoking. Everyone deserves to be protected from smoking in public spaces.

"Tobacco smoking is the leading avoidable cause of death in Canada, resulting in over 48,000 human deaths annually including over 1,000 non-smokers."

SMOKING RULES AT OTHER OUTDOOR CALGARY-AREA ATTRACTIONS

Calgary Farmyard officials confirm smoking and vaping have never been permitted within the farm gates. A designated smoking area was created in the parking lot and is expected to remain in place for the 2023 season.

A WinSport spokesperson tells CTV News that smoking and vaping are currently restricted to designated outdoor areas and, at this time, there are no plans to remove the smoking areas. WinSport adds that cannabis use is prohibited onsite.

CTV News awaits responses from Heritage Park, Spruce Meadows and Cobb's Adventure Park regarding their respective smoking policies.

Alberta's Tobacco Reduction Act and Calgary's smoking and vaping bylaw ban smoking and the use of e-cigarettes in public premises and workplaces. Smoking and vaping is not permitted within five metres of doorways, windows or air intakes.

Rights 4 Vapers, proponents of e-cigarette use, say vapour product users should not be mentioned in the same breath as tobacco smokers.

"Vapour products are NOT cigarettes," said the Rights 4 Vapers team in a statement to CTV News Tuesday afternoon. "They do not contain tobacco. They are less harmful than cigarettes. They do not produce smoke. They should not be regulated in the same way.

"Vapour products are a less harmful alternative to smoking. We should be celebrating those Canadians who chose a vapour product over a cigarette. Over 48,000 Canadians died from smoking related diseases last year. No one died from vaping."

Rights 4 Vapers would like concessions made at outdoor attractions to accommodate vaping away from children.

"We understand there are sensitivities when it comes to attractions where minors are present. We disagree with the blanket view that vapers should be penalized.

"They have chosen a product that is less harmful. Can't accommodations be made? Perhaps in a location that is set apart from the main attraction where vaping would allowed?"