Calgary Zoo to reopen TransAlta Rainforest building Thursday

The TransAlta Rainforest Building is being reopened this week at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, meaning visitors will have a chance to meet the newest member of the gorilla troop.

The building will be open starting Thursday at 10 a.m. and visitors could get a glimpse of a female born on April 20 to mom, Dossi and dad Jasiri.

"At this time, our Wildlife Visitor Experience hosts will be pulsing small, masked groups (20 max) of visitors into the building in 15-minute intervals for a chance to see Dossi, the baby, and the troop," read a release.

"This will allow our troop time to get comfortable with us welcoming visitors back into their space."

Dossi is a 21-year-old female and Jasiri is a 23-year-old silverback.

Health restrictions have been lifted in Alberta but there will still be some rules in place to keep both visitors and animals safe.

Masks will be required for all visitors over age three while inside the Rainforest Building, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff may also close the building for "short periods" throughout the day, to allow for cleaning and to give the troop privacy and quiet time.

The troops will also have access to the back-of-the-house area, which means visitors won't be guaranteed to catch a glimpse of Dossi or the baby.