Calgary Zoo to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

The Calgary Zoo will soon require all visitors 12 and older to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the facility.

The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 20.

The zoo said guest relations or a member of their security team will ask visitors who are 12 or older to present government-issued proof they are vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or Rapid Test) taken within 72 hours or documentation of a medical exemption.

From Sept. 20 to Oct. 25 the zoo will require proof of only a single dose as long as it was given more than two weeks prior. After Oct. 25, proof of two doses will be required.

My Health, Alberta's health informtion portal, doesn't show records for people under the age of 14.

The zoo said it will accept a pharmacy or Alberta Health Service reciept for vaccinated youth between the ages of 12 and 14.

In addition, visitors over the age of two will need to wear masks inside all of the Calgary Zoo's buildings, including indoor animal habitats, washrooms, gift shops and dining halls – unless they have a medical mask wear exception.

“Since the province announced enhanced public safety measures earlier this week, we have worked to adjust our operations to align to the new enhanced public safety measures,” Calgary Zoo president and CEO Dr. Clément Lanthier said in a news release.

“The health and safety of the animals we love and care for at our facilities, our employees, our volunteers, our donors, our members and our visitors remains our top priority and we must respond to the public health crisis.”

The requirements will apply not only to guests visiting during the day, but also for evening events, special events, weddings, barbecues and corporate events.