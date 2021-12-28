Calgary ZOOLIGHTS to resume Tuesday evening
Despite the cold sticking around, ZOOLIGHTS will resume at the Calgary Zoo on Tuesday evening and run nightly until Jan. 2, 2022.
The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. each evening and tickets can be bought online or in person and a special ticket is required for Dec. 31, ZooYear's Eve.
Government-issued QR codes, a negative test (less than 72-hours old) or medical exemption documentation is required for entry for all visitors over age 12.
Masks are mandatory while indoors.
The intense cold snap saw the popular attraction postponed on Dec. 26 and 27.
Temperatures are forecast to be around -18 C on Tuesday evening and reach a low of -28 C overnight. Windchill will make it feel closer to -30.
Anyone with questions about ZOOLIGHTS booking can contact guest relations at 403-232-9300.
