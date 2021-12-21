Calif. woman finds hidden bedroom camera in false smoke detector
Carlyn Perry made an alarming discovery in her Sacramento, Calif., apartment bedroom, where she recently found a hidden camera inside what she thought was a smoke detector.
"On the back, it says: 'This is not a smoke detector. Will not detect heat or smoke. For video surveillance only,'" she described to KCRA 3 News. "It was just a really violating feeling."
Perry filed a report with the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, but said she's never going to feel the same safety she thought she could have in her own home.
"As a woman, living alone in any city, there's a sense, when you're out and about, you have to be constantly on alert about your safety and your surroundings," she said. "But you have a sense of safety in your own home, and [this] just kind of violates that."
Perry has decided to move out of the complex and is warning other renters to check their homes and ensure their privacy.
"I know I never would have thought to look for that kind of thing," she said.
