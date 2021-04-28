California couple found guilty of attempting to smuggle nearly $8M of cocaine into Alberta in produce truck

A jury has found a husband and wife from California guilty after the pair attempted to transport upward of $8 million worth of cocaine from Montana into Alberta while hauling produce in late 2017.

Kirandeep and Gurminder Toor were convicted on charges of importing cocaine into Canada and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking for their roles in the Dec. 2, 2017 smuggling attempt.

The couple was stopped at the Coutts Port of Entry in southern Alberta while transporting a commercial load of produce from California destined for a location in the Calgary area. Border agents searched the vehicle and located 84 bricks of cocaine — weighing 99.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of between $6.5 million and $8 million — hidden throughout the cab.

At the time, Canada Border Services Agency said it was the largest cocaine seizure by CBSA in Alberta.

The defence argued the drugs could have been placed in the vehicle without the couple's knowledge when they stopped for gas.

The jury deliberated for roughly eight hours before finding the Toors guilty.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 10.