California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.
'Take what you need and leave what you can': Free pantry to help those in need in London west end neighbourhoodA young woman has created a free pantry in her neighbourhood in the city’s west end to help those in need.
North Island hospital workers fear health-care crisis will worsen as summer ends, leaked documents sayA profound health-care crisis in North Vancouver Island is only expected to deepen this fall, according to leaked information from a meeting between doctors in Port Hardy and Island Health. Port Hardy Hospital is experiencing a critical doctor shortage that is endangering patient and physician safety, according to minutes provided to Canada's National Observer from an Aug. 17 meeting between a number of the town's physicians and Island Health.
2 B.C. blazes set to lose 'wildfire of note' status, but 3 remainThe BC Wildfire Service says two of the five blazes classified as “wildfires of note” in the province will have their status rescinded today.
Living wage in Manitoba’s major centres higher than new scheduled minimum wage: reportNew data from the Manitoba Office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives shows that while the province plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour over the next two years, more could still be done.
Two Calgarians bound for the Vision Cup at TPC SawgrassA pair of legally blind Calgary golfers are off to Florida in mid-September to play at the TPC Sawgrass golf course
Back to school in B.C.: COVID-19 policies on masks, vaccines releasedAs students of all ages and educators get ready to return to their classrooms, the provincial Ministry of Education is revealing what this back-to-school season in British Columbia will look like.
99 budgies surrendered into B.C. SPCA care amid animal protection probeThe B.C. SPCA is caring for 99 budgies that were surrendered in the midst of an animal protection investigation in West Kelowna – and all of the birds have to be kept in quarantine for 30 days.
City of Windsor being sued by 20 former staffers, fired for violating vaccine mandateAfter being terminated by the City of Windsor for violating its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, 20 former staffers are pursuing legal action.
North Cowichan cracking down on contaminated recyclingThe Municipality of North Cowichan says it is stepping up inspections of residential recycling bins after discovering its recycling contamination rate is three times higher than what's allowed under the provincial Recycle BC program.