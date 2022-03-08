California woman's alleged fake abduction cost the public hundreds of thousands of dollars, authorities say
A California woman's abduction claim, which federal prosecutors allege was false, cost the public hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to statements from authorities and court documents.
-
Third time's the charm for 'Room' at the Grand TheatreAfter being postponed twice due to pandemic restrictions and protocols, the stage production of Room hit the Grand Theatre stage Tuesday night.
-
Big names coming to perform at Sudbury arenaControversial American rapper DaBaby and award-winning Canadian comedian Russell Peters are both coming to Sudbury Community Arena in the next few months.
-
Winnipeg woman, 80, transferred to Russell hospital two months ago wants to return homeAn elderly woman from Winnipeg transferred to a hospital in western Manitoba two months ago wants to return home.
-
New Westminster woman pepper-sprayed during catalytic converter theft, police sayPolice in New Westminster are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted with pepper spray after she caught a pair of suspects stealing the catalytic converter from her car last week.
-
'Just heartbreaking': Care home residents rally donations for UkraineThree women who lived through the Second World War are sharing their stories in hopes of inspiring others to donate to Ukraine.
-
'If you see it, you can be it': The drive to get more women involved in Sask. politicsOn International Women’s Day, politicians from all levels of Saskatchewan governments are encouraging more females to get involved in decision making positions.
-
Ferry between Sidney, Washington state not returning this springA passenger ferry between Sidney, B.C., and Washington state will not be returning this spring, and is unlikely to operate this summer, according to the Town of Sidney.
-
In-person inspections and other services to start up again in WinnipegOnce restrictions in Manitoba loosen further on March 15, many in-person services including in-person inspections will resume in Winnipeg.
-
Alberta provides $1M to get more women into STEM programs, jobsTo mark International Women’s Day, the province is providing $1 million to help women pursue jobs and education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).