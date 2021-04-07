Call about 'erratically' driven Mercedes leads to cocaine bust: Saskatoon police

A report of alleged erratic driving led to the arrest of two men who now face drug charges, according to Saskatoon police.

Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call concerning a grey Mercedes C300W "being driven erratically" as it headed northbound on Highway 11 near Vic Boulevard, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The caller also said something was thrown out of the car's window, SPS said.

Police located the Mercedes and used a tire deflation device to bring it to a stop on Circle Drive Bridge, SPS said.

Officers saw a suspect throw a package over the bridge guardrail, before fleeing again in the car, SPS said.

The car came to a stop in a shopping centre parking lot in the 10 block of Assiniboine Drive, according to police.

A "high-risk" traffic stop was conducted and two men were taken into custody, SPS said.

A Saskatoon man, 33, and a Dundurn man, 30, are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The 33-year-old is also charged with evade police, driving while prohibited, breach of probation and breach of undertaking.