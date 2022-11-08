Call for a Nov. 30 apology for forced use of McIntyre Powder

There are renewed calls for the province to apologize to miners forced to breathe McIntyre Powder decades ago or lose their jobs.

Between 1943 and 1979, 25,000 miners were forced to breathe in harmful aluminum dust in order to go to work.

Now Jamie West, NDP labour critic and MPP for Sudbury, is calling for a formal apology from the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

West said many of the miners are still dealing with side-effects related to the powder. He wants a non-partisan apology from all parties at Queen’s Park.

“Just so these miners, mineworkers and their families know that this shouldn’t have happened and to apologise on behalf of the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Roger Genoe, a retired electrician who worked in mines in Elliot Lake, said they had no choice other than to breathe in the powder.

“You either were on board or didn’t have a job,” he said.

“They sprayed the McIntyre powder in the air system, which filled out room so the person who was sitting across from me in the hallway, after a bit, I couldn’t even see him. The powder would fill the whole room.”

Genoe, a cancer survivor, said he doesn’t know for sure if his exposure lead to his cancer. But he has watched many of his former colleagues and friends get sick over the years.

“There was a lot of people, their husbands died,” he said.

“And the women up in Elliot Lake, they didn’t have that money coming in so they had nothing, they had no backing. Maybe this might help these people out if they’re still around.”

Janice Martell founded the McIntyre Powder Project because of her father’s exposure to the dust. Martell said Nov. 30 is a significant date – it marked the first time the powder was used – and hopes to see the apology made on that day.

“Nov. 30 was the first time that McIntyre powder was used at McIntyre mine where it was developed,” she said.

“So that was 79 years ago in 1943 and we thought this would be a fitting time to have this apology.”

Martell said the goal is to make sure the families know that the miners are not forgotten. With the population of affected miners aging, he’s pushing to get the non-partisan apology approved by the legislature before it’s too late.