Call from concerned citizen prompts police search in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police were in the area of West Galt in Cambridge early Friday morning, after a concerned citizen saw what appeared to be “a male walking with inappropriate clothing for the weather.”

In a statement to CTV News, the manager of corporate communications and public information at the Waterloo Regional Police Service said a resident was shoveling their driveway on Thursday night when he saw the man not dressed for the snowstorm.

“Due to the weather and concern for the male’s wellbeing, members of our canine unit and emergency response team conducted an extensive search and canvass of the area,” said Cherri Greeno. “Long term care residences and hospitals were also checked. We received no further calls about a male in the area or about a missing person.”

In a news release on Friday, police said they canvassed the area and didn't find the man. They also didn't receive any other calls about a man in the area.

There was no missing person report filed.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service issued a pair of tweets at about 12:30 a.m. Friday asking residents in the area of Gladstone Avenue and Landsdowne Road to check their properties inside and out for the man.

Police are investigating a report of an elderly disoriented male wandering the area of Gladstone Ave and Lansdowne Rd S, CAM. There will be heavy police presence in the area and officers will be knocking on doors. Residents are asked to check their properties inside and out ... pic.twitter.com/Bf5pFAUZEJ

There is concern for his wellbeing in the inclement weather he is not dressed for. Described as a white male, 70 years, 5’10”, average build, balding, wearing a blue night gown, blue tshirt, blue pajama shorts and no shoes. Please contact the police immediately with any info pic.twitter.com/LiU5AbU3jO

A woman who lives nearby the intersection said she woke up to police talking to her husband at about 3:30 a.m.

"They were at the front door and had been in our backyard looking for an older gentleman," said Dale Ross. "They said he was dressed in a house coat. It was very disconcerting. The weather was not great."

Police say they are still looking into the matter and are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact them.