Call to support James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon made by 2018 Humboldt Broncos families

The families touched by the tragic 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash are asking Canadians to show the "same level of compassion" to James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders and emergency personnel," the families said in a joint statement shared online.

"To all those who will be assisting in the days ahead, thank you for your helping hands and hearts."

On Sept 4., 10 people were killed and 18 injured in a mass stabbing incident in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

One of the suspects in the killings was found dead on the First Nation the following day, from injuries police believe were not self-inflicted. The other suspect died shortly after his arrest on Sept. 7. His cause of death is still under investigation.

Following the stabbing attacks, the Saskatchewan Health Authority moved into a "code orange" process for accepting a high number of critical patients.

A similar measure was taken in response to the Broncos bus crash in 2018 that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

An outpouring of support followed after the tragedy made international headlines. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $15 million to support the victims of the crash.

"We would like to call upon all Canadians who supported our HB families in 2018 to show the same level of compassion to our brothers and sisters from James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon," the statement said.

"We pray for healing and support and we are prepared to walk with you in this journey of grief."