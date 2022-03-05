Callander art show brings together paintings from 19 different artists

19 artists from the North Bay Art Association are displaying their paintings at the Callander Bay Heritage Museum and Alex Dufresne Gallery.

This new art exhibit is called ‘Together At Last.’

It celebrates the coming together of members of the association for the first time at the Alex Dufresne Gallery in Callander since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I missed most the getting together as friends, but also getting ideas and inspiration about the art project we were doing. The group exhibition is important to me as an artist because we get to share our common interest of creativity and the visual results that come from this,” said member Janet Bourgeau .

Almost two years to the day the association opened its spring art show only to have the gallery close the following week in response to the growing concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The first mandatory lockdown was announced by the Ford government shortly after, and due to the length of the closure, the art show was never able to be displayed.

‘Together At Last’ reflects a sense of celebration, friendship, and reunion over a shared love of creativity and support for one another and each person’s artistic journey.

Workshops, art exhibitions, and painting get-togethers were a regular occurrence prior to the start of the pandemic, but as the world slowed down and closed, the association was forced to do the same.

While lockdowns gave more time for artists to hone their skills, the social aspect of painting amongst friends and offering feedback and encouragement was greatly missed.

“A common interest shared is good for the soul,” said Bourgeau.

“This joyous reunion of friends through the sharing of art vibrates within the walls of the gallery and expresses a sense of hope and renewal for brighter days to come.”

The Museum and Art Gallery will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 – 5:00pm and the exhibit will remain on display until April 16.

The gallery is back to regular occupancy numbers, but is reminding the public to wear a mask when visiting.