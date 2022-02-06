Callander Bay Heritage Museum reopens with local artist's exhibit

The Callander Bay Heritage Museum & Alex Dufresne Gallery has reopened to the public with a new exhibit on display by artist Alix Voz.

The exhibition explores the relations of full-body gestural mark-making language and visceral emotional connections to bodies of water and their ability to reveal identity-based landscapes.

"I created something that was just my pure expression and I reconnected it to my inspiration, which is the lakes," Voz said.

"It’s just this huge relationship I have with the land, so for me, specifically, the lake. Northern lakes have this hold on me that I just can’t let go of. So maybe if people come in and make that connection or feel something, that would be really special."

After numerous shutdowns due to COVID-19, staff at the museum -- located on the eastern shores of Lake Nipissing -- told CTV News they’re excited to be open to the public yet again.

"These are some of the best parts of the year, these openings," said Natasha Wiatr, the museum curator.

"It’s such an exciting time for the artist to be able to showcase their work to the public and for us to be able to have the guests in. Each artist has a different niche so it brings in all different people and in return, they get here to the museum as well."