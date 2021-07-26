Callander Museum re-opens with art show depicting northern Ontario's natural environment

For the first time since spring, the Callander Bay Museum & Alex Dufresne Gallery is open.

The museum and gallery is opening up with an art show with the artwork by Sarah Carlin-Ball and Carole Davidson.



The two northern artists depict the beauty the region has to offer and have a special connection with nature.

"I'm still inspired by nature," Carlin-Ball said. "Sharing my love of nature is really my inspiration."

Their art show 'Journeys To a Conversation With Nature' is on display at the museum.

Influenced by the gifts of their lives and the natural offerings around them, each artist interprets what touches her soul.

"When I started meditation practice about 12 years ago, I stared painting again and it's just a natural form of expression for me," said Carlin-Ball while explaining how she had a brief career in graphic design before being diagnosed with MS.

When the 'Art On Main' art show in North Bay ended in 2017, Sarah and Carole struck a close bond and came up with the concept of connecting with nature. Sarah is the painter. Carole uses things she finds outdoors to depict scenes.

"Sarah has a fine eye and is trained to paint," Davidson said. "I find little bits of nature around here and North Bay. Now, my medium is copper and copper can be manipulated to do just about anything."

It's only the second show at the museum and gallery this year. The site has been closed due to COVID-19 since mid-March.

"We have artwork back on the walls and the museum is open and feels like things are starting to come back to normal," said museum and gallery curator Natasha Wiatr.

"We live in a beautiful area in northeastern Ontario and I think sometimes we take that for granted and don't notice the beautiful nature around us."

With both the museum and gallery back open, the artists say it's a chance to re-connect with nature as many people have been cooped up at home because of the pandemic.

"They would get a different perspective on things of nature," said Davidson. "It'll bring back memories and that's all very valuable."

The show is on display until August 21. The museum and gallery are open from Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.