Callander officials vow bald eagle nest won't be disturbed by construction

The Municipality of Callander is promising a waterfront parking lot project will not disturb a family of bald eagles nesting beside the construction zone.

The town said the birds will be protected when trees and brush are cut yards away from their nest.

Perched high up a pine tree on Lansdowne Street, young bald eagles are often seen taking off to stretch their wings and swooping in for a landing.

"They come back here every year,” said Danielle Barry, who said she enjoys watching the birds.

“We’ve seen them the past few years."

The adult bald eagles have lived in the area trees for approximately four years. This spring, they gave birth to three eaglets. The birds have been embraced by the town and out-of-town birdwatchers who have spotted them in the nest, flying over the lake and even flying over town.

"It's a phenomenal site to see such a beautiful animal like a bald eagle," said Brian Barry, who spotted the eagles in their nest Friday.

The long-awaited boat launch parking lot expansion off Lansdowne Street is part of the downtown waterfront development plan.

The town’s deputy mayor said the municipality did their homework to ensure the nest would be safe.

"We did do some consulting with an environmental firm prior to starting anything down here,” said Deputy Mayor Jordy Carr. “They did give us instruction on when the best time was."

Carr said the biologists suggested waiting until August, when the young birds were done fledging, the process of developing wing feathers that are large enough for flight.

The infrastructure work and tree and brush cutting was delayed in order to accommodate the breeding season. Construction began the second week of August.

The municipality was also informed about keeping its distance and only bulldozing a limited amount of tree and brush to protect the birds. Carr said the advice is strictly being followed by crews.

"Our staff are very fond of the birds themselves," she said.

Bald eagles are sensitive to human behaviour and are territorial. Local birder Grant McKercher said he worries the construction will force the birds to find a new home and residents might not see them again.

"I think it's really quite close to the nest," McKercher said.

"They are protected as an endangered species and a species at risk … These eagles have been remarkably tolerant but that doesn't mean they won't be disturbed by other activity like machinery and things going on around them."

McKercher said the adult eagles have been nesting in Callander for so long because of the lake’s abundance of fish.

Carr said should there be any further site development and the area will be assessed before moving forward so as not to disturb the nest.