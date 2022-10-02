Callander's Cranberry Day draws a crowd

Callander’s annual Cranberry Festival draws more than nine hundred people to the region.

On Saturday, hundreds walked the Cranberry Trail while enjoying music along the way. Some came from as far as Ottawa to check out the scenery at the viewing platform. Many visitors were excited to pick berries.

This was the tenth Cranberry Day as one was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Among those in attendance was Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing.

“So good to see family and friends today on the trails to the bog,” Fedeli said in a Facebook post.

Organizers said it is unfortunate that the trail is underappreciated, with the exception of Cranberry Day, and they hope to change that.

The trail itself is 2.4 kilometres and features not only cranberries but other berry bushes as well.

Organizers commented that people were coming back from the trail with all kinds of berries.

The City of Callander provided parking at Centennial Park and shuttles to and from the trail due to the limited parking at the trail itself.

More information on events such as this in the area can be found on the city’s Facebook page.