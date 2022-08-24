Callander’s food bank says demand is outpacing supply

For the past several months, food banks in smaller northern Ontario communities have struggled to keep shelves stocked.

In Callander, officials with the food bank said this week they are worried because demand for food outpaces supply.

Some shelves are stocked while others are bare.

"Donations are not what they used to be," said foodbank coordinator Maureen Carriere.

"We are really concerned there won't be much as the time goes by … There are people who generous and help."

Client numbers have exponentially increased in the food bank's district of Callander and East Ferris. Cost of living increases for food, gas and other items are the factors driving a reduction in donations and an increase in demand.

"You really do get less for your money and each week that we go in, prices have doubled and tripled,” said Carriere, noting the price of a three-pound bag of apples has gone from a few dollars to $10 in the last few months.

“We just can’t afford to do that."

The food bank relies heavily on public donations as well as support from the municipalities of Callander and East Ferris. The client base in need currently sits at around 150.

"We have had, in the last couple of weeks, to look at what measures we could take to streamline if we need to without taking away from our clients," said food bank treasurer and volunteer Deborah Hickey.

Hickey said she's worried that, with the school year just around the corner, the food bank will see more young families file through the doors in need of lunches and snacks for their children.

"When I first started working at the food bank, we had 12 children to serve. Now we have 53 in our clientele and they're as young as a year old," said Hickey.

The food bank estimates that by Christmas, the need will at a critical point when it comes to providing for the less fortunate.