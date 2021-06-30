Calling all kids with a talent to share

Communities Connecting for Children is holding a virtual kids talent show contest to raise awareness for the organization.

Vice President Leigh-Ann Stratton wants to see kids get off their screens and get outside this summer.

Stratton said she hopes the contest will encourage kids to engage with their talents and show off their skills.

There is a cost to enter, and details can be found on their website or Facebook.

The money raised from the entry fee will help subsidize the outdoor camps run by the registered charity.

Submissions are being accepted until Monday.