Calls for a judicial inquiry into the LRT and Ottawa hospital workers face COVID-19 vaccination deadline: Five stories to watch this week

Council debates calls for a judicial inquiry into Ottawa's LRT system, Ottawa health care workers face a Friday deadline to get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the Ottawa Senators prepare for a full house on opening night.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Calls for a judicial inquiry as O-Train remains off the track

As commuters wait for word on when light rail transit will resume running in Ottawa, council will debate motions to call a judicial inquiry and rip up the contract with Rideau Transit Group.

The Confederation Line has been out of service since Sept.19, after an LRT car left the tracks at Tremblay Station, damaging the train, the track and LRT infrastructure. Last week, the Transportation Safety Board said there was "no reported unusual train handling" when the derailed LRT car departed Tremblay Station and before it stopped near Riverside Drive.

It was the second train derailment in six weeks on the LRT line.

On Wednesday, council will vote on a motion from Coun. Catherine McKenney to call for a judicial inquiry into the contract and LRT system.

"At this point, the public certainly doesn't retrain the confidence that they need in the train system to continue to support it," said McKenney in an interview on CTV Morning Live last week. "$2.1 billion and we have a system that is dysfunctional and simply in two years has never worked consistently and the issues are only getting worse."

Coun. Diane Deans will also table a motion asking the city manager to explore options to terminate the 30-year maintenance contract with Rideau Transit Maintenance and produce a report outlining all implications of an early termination.

The city has hired Philadelphia-based TRA Inc. to conduct an independent review of the system and the return to service plan following the derailment.

Rideau Transit Maintenance said on Sept. 20 the LRT system would be down for three weeks following the derailment, but there is no word on when the O-Train will resume service.

Deadline for hospital employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

The clock is ticking for employees at Ottawa's three adult hospitals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ottawa Hospital, Montfort Hospital and the Queensway-Carleton Hospital have implemented mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, requiring all staff members to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15. Exceptions will be granted to those with a documented medical or human rights exemption.

The Montfort Hospital said after Oct. 15, "Refusal of the COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be an option", and all options would be considered to enforce the policy.

The Ottawa Hospital says it would examine the vaccination rate of staff on Oct. 15, "and determine whether further measures are required to ensure the safety of our health care environment."

Barrhaven school reopens after worst COVID-19 outbreak in educational institutions in Ottawa

St. Benedict Catholic elementary school in Barrhaven will reopen for classes on Tuesday, two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak closed the school.

Thirty-seven students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the school, making it the largest COVID-19 outbreak in an Ottawa school since the start of the pandemic.

"I will say a lot of parents are apprehensive about sending children back," says Justin Peter Milley, co-chair of the St. Benedict School Parent Council.

The St. Benedict Parent Council held a meeting Thursday evening to discuss the outbreak and plans to reopen the school.

"As a parent when you hear the focus on minimizing the adverse reaction from parents by covering themselves and what they didn't do wrong as opposed to the health and safety of your children, that doesn't sit well," said Milley, adding his two children enrolled at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

Panda Game fallout

The Ottawa Police investigation into the violence and damage caused during the post-Panda Game party in Sandy Hill continues.

Investigators released 18 new images of people they wanted to speak to in connection to the incidents on Russell Avenue on Oct. 2.

More than 2,000 people packed Russell Avenue late Saturday night to celebrate the Gee-Gees victory over Carleton University in the Panda Game. Seven people were injured, including at least one person who was assaulted, and revellers flipped a vehicle upside down.

On Thursday, police announced two Ottawa men and a 22-year-old man from Haliburton, Ont. have been charged with one count each of Mischief over $5,000 and participate in unlawful assembly, per the Criminal Code of Canada.

Senators season opener

The Ottawa Senators will be able to have a full house at Canadian Tire Centre when they open the 2021-22 NHL season Thursday night.

Ontario lifted COVID-19 capacity limits for sports and concert venues, movie theatres and theatres, allowing 100 per cent capacity for indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.

The Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the home opener. The NHL club says it is preparing to welcome a capacity crowd of 18,562 fans for the home opener.

"We’re thrilled with today’s announcement," said Eugene Melnyk, Senators owner and governor.

"On behalf of the organization, I want to thank the many government officials with whom we’ve liaised extensively, including Premier Doug Ford, to reach this point while assuring our fans that we’ll continue to remain cautious and take all preventative measures to guarantee individuals’ collective safety when at our building."

The Senators will require everyone aged 12 and older to provide proof of full vaccination to enter Canadian Tire Centre.

Senators fans are also hoping the club can sign forward Brady Tkachuk to a new contract before the start of the NHL season. Tkachuk has been absent from training camp while negotiations continue on a new deal.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

The Ottawa Mission's Thanksgiving Dinner. Pick-up begins at 11 a.m.

Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes. 1 p.m. (TSN and TSN 1200)

Oshawa Generals vs. Ottawa 67's. 2 p.m. at TD Place

Tuesday

Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Ottawa Catholic School Board meeting 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa City Council meets – 10 a.m.

Thursday

Joint meeting of Planning Committee and Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee – 10 a.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre. (TSN 1200 and TSN 5)

Friday

Oshawa Generals vs. Ottawa 67's. 7 p.m. at TD Place.

Saturday

Ottawa Redblacks host the Montreal Alouetttes. 4 p.m. at TD Place. (TSN and TSN 1200)