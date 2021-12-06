Calls for action to end gender-based violence as Manitoba marks anniversary of 'the Montréal Massacre'

As Manitobans commemorated the anniversary of the 1989 massacre that left 14 women dead, advocates say more action is still needed to stop violence against women more than 30 years since the deadly shooting.

On Dec. 6, 1989, an armed man walked into École Polytechnique de Montréal and began shooting. He killed 14 women and injured 13 others in an anti-feminist attack that has now become known as 'the Montréal Massacre.'

Since then, the day has been marked as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

During a ceremony at the Manitoba Legislature on Monday, Premier Heather Stefanson commemorated the anniversary of the shooting and said there is still more that needs to be done to end violence against women.

"More than 70 per cent of victims of domestic homicide are women. It is important that we recognize this because recognizing it is a first step in addressing it and putting an end to it," Stefanson said.

"Every day we hear stories of women in Canada and beyond who are facing violence, but we also hear many stories of women who are survivors and today is also about those individuals."

Humaira Jaleel, executive director of Healthy Muslim Families, said violence against women has gotten worse in recent years.

"As the pandemic hit, violence against women became its own pandemic. It reached proportions we had not seen before," Jaleel said.

"The victims of the pandemic were unequivocally women, and sometimes newcomer and racialized women suffered much. This was not a surprise."

She said work is being done to address this violence. She commended the province for its actions to create new services including crisis lines and funding to support victims of violence.

"No doubt the work is being done, but I know this – ending violence against women will require even more leadership, more action and more investment and funding."

Diane Redsky, executive director of the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, said this year is also the 50th anniversary of the brutal murder Helen Betty Osborne.

"We have so much significant work to do for Indigenous women and girls in this province," Redsky said.

"The urban approach to stop this genocide and to end gender and race-based violence calls for the end of the status quo, to shifting power, decision-making and resources to support local and grassroots initiatives regardless of where you live."

Redsky pointed to the 31 recommendations to address violence against two-spirit, LGBTQQIA people outlined in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Minister Cathy Cox, Manitoba's minister responsible for the status of women, said it is important to look at why these actions took place and what actions can be taken – both individually and collectively – to ensure it never happens again.

"December 6 is also a time that we remember the women and girls for whom violence is a daily reality. Gender-based violence is a reality. It is a reality here in Manitoba, in Canada and across the globe," she said.

Anyone who is in an abusive relationship can call the toll-free 24-hour province-wide domestic abuse crisis line at 1-877-977-0007 or text 204-792-5302 or 204-805-6682

More resources and supports can be found online.