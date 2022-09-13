Calls for change following inquest into Sudbury man's 2015 mining death

The jury looking into the 2015 death of Richard Pigeau in Sudbury has issued several recommendations following a five-day inquest.

The jury issued 15 recommendations to prevent similar incidents as the one that claimed Pigeau's life on Oct. 15, 2015, at Glencore.

The first two recommendations aim to make it easier for families to participate in the inquest process. One is to have the Ministry of the Attorney General make money available from the Ontario Victims’ Justice Fund to help families attend inquests "and meaningfully participate in the inquest process as parties."

The second is to have staff dedicated to helping the families navigate their participation in inquests.

One major recommendation is to make seatbelt use mandatory when driving equipment underground, and install buzzers that would sound when the driver isn't wearing a seatbelt.

Pigeau had been driving a load haul dump truck, weighing 84,000 pounds without a load, and was ejected from the enclosed cab and then crushed by the rear wheels of the moving vehicle.

Other recommendations from the inquest, which ran Aug. 29-Sept. 2, include improved training and safety procedures. The full list of recommendations can be found here.

Unifor, the union representing workers at Glencore, welcomed the recommendations.

"The jury's safety, support and training recommendations must be implemented immediately as they are necessary to protect workers in the mining sector," Lana Payne, Unifor national president, said in a news release Tuesday.

"One worker's death is one too many. These practical changes can save lives and prevent injury."

"Many safety systems we are used to seeing in civilian vehicles are not standard in heavy equipment and it's time that changed," said Vinay Sharma, Unifor's director of health and safety.

"We are pleased the inquiry adopted several of our union's recommendations to better protect workers and to help families navigate the resources available to them."