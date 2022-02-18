Calls for London to ban hate symbols after Confederate flags sighted

Calls are growing for the City of London to prohibit symbols of hate for public display.

This follows images of Confederate flags flying on London homes, which have been circulating on social media.

“Those symbols of hate singularly exist to remind people like me that we don’t belong,” said Moses Latigo Odida, a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter, London.

The group has launched an online petition calling on the city to enact a bylaw prohibiting symbols of hate like the Confederate flag, which is associated with the endorsement of slavery.

“We want the City of London to reflect all the public goodwill into real policy that tells Black people, that tells Indigenous people and people of colour, that we will tell the minorities of this city that the city has our backs,” said Latigo Odida. “Because at this point it doesn’t. You know it really sends tremors of fear among the Black people in this city, and minorities in this city, when a neighbour can very freely and proudly erect a symbol of hate.”

London NDP MPPs Peggy Sattler, Terence Kernaghan and Teresa Armstrong issued a statement condemning the Confederate flags that have been spotted flying on London homes.

Sattler said she’s troubled by what she has seen lately.

“The protest at Parliament Hill, the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the Capitol in Washington, people have become emboldened and feel that it’s okay to fly these symbols of white supremacy and symbols of hate. And we have to push back immediately.”

The city confirms it received a complaint about a Confederate flag on one property earlier this month.

A statement to CTV News from the office of Mayor Ed Holder says:

“We find the display, and all the flag represents, abhorrent. city bylaw officers received a complaint about the property on Feb. 7, and as part of the investigation, consulted with London Police Service. The flying of this flag does not contravene the Criminal Code, and therefore, beyond condemning the display, we’re unable to take further action.”

The city says any such bylaw introduction is best brought forward through a city councillor.