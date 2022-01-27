Calls for mental health supports during 'echo pandemic'

A recent Canadian Mental Health Association poll shows 41 per cent of those surveyed in Waterloo Region and Wellington County have seen a decline in their mental health.

Local mental health leaders told regional council Wednesday night more mental health supports are needed.

“Public health plays are very key role in awareness and promotion and education around mental health so folks don’t need to come and access the kinds of services we have,” said Alison Demuy from CMHA Waterloo-Wellington. “I think it requires a whole community approach to what we’re going to see, which is going to be really an echo-pandemic for years to come.”

A mental health report submitted to regional council said 274 people are waiting more than 400 days for service from Skills For Safer Living, which is a local suicide prevention program.

Demuy also noted the only in-patient beds for mental health care in all of Waterloo-Wellington are at Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital, which makes it difficult for those in Cambridge to access service.

"I think there's definitely more need in Cambridge than what we're able to service in person," said Tracy Elop, CEO of Carizon Family and Community Services.

Officials from mental health services said access to counselling services has been streamlined in the region, but said there's still a greater need for in-person service and not enough funding.

KW Counselling said, in November alone, the agency had 716 new calls for therapists who already have full case loads.