Calls for more children COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Renfrew County, as sign up slows

Catherine Brunet says she was luckily to get her 5-year-old daughter vaccinated early - just before December.

However, the school teacher says she believes not enough children aged 5 to 11 are getting vaccinated before the holidays and is pointing to a lack of vaccination clinics in Renfrew County.

"Today there was one, tomorrow there is one, but a lot of days there is just nothing," says Brunet, whose Kindergarten to Grade 12 school is experiencing a COVID outbreak. "And that contrasts with Ottawa, where, of course, there are five or six school based clinics every single day as well as some larger clinics."

She says many of her peers and colleagues are not having the same luck booking vaccine appointments for their children as she did.

"They're booking weeks and weeks out, sometimes into the winter holidays which is not particularly helpful if part of the goal was to have that shot before any potential gatherings."

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says they will not be opening more appointments until more bookings start rolling in.

"We actually had clinics where they were operating at 40 per cent capacity and staff were twiddling their thumbs," says the region's acting medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Cushman. "We're not impressed by the amount of sign up we saw this week and last week."

Dr. Cushman says of the roughly 7,000 children aged 5 to 11 in the county, just 1,200 have received a first dose, an uptake of just 17 per cent.

Brunet also says in a county the size of Renfrew, greater effort needs to be made to make access easier.

"We have friends in Deep River who are driving into Pembroke, and we're used to that at this point, what's 100 kilometres," Brunet tells CTV News Ottawa. "But for some families that's going to be challenging."

On Friday, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit released a new infographic, outlining the locations of hundreds of available appointments.

"Between now and Christmas we have roughly 700 spots," says Dr. Cushman, adding pharmacies could vaccinate potentially another 1,000 children during that time. "We might put up some additional ones if they fill up, but we want to see those filled first."