Calls for ‘no-fly zone,’ military action at rallies for Ukraine in Moncton, Halifax

Rallies in support of Ukraine were held Saturday in Halifax and Moncton, with demonstrators at both events calling for Canada and NATO to do more in ending the conflict.

Chants of “No-fly zone” were heard at the Halifax gathering, inside the city’s Peace and Friendship Park.

Yana Golchenko, who has family in Ukraine, held a sign at the Moncton rally saying “Close the sky.”

“A lot of women and children are now in a dangerous situation because of bombs,” said Golchenko.

Calls for a no-fly zone intensified this week after Russia attacked Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, however NATO has resisted the action so far.

Jason Woycheshyn, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Bar Association, attended the Halifax rally and said western countries need to do more than implement economic sanctions against Russia.

“I understand the fear of creating world war three,” said Woycheshyn. “But I think when the history books look back as to when world war three started they will look to Feb. 24, 2022 as the starting point. This is an inevitable path. It is up to the west to stop it now before it becomes a truly global war.”