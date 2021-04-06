Calls for service in Essex County result in five impaired driving charges: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County charged five drivers with impaired driving offences over the long weekend.

A news release says between 6 p.m. Thursday and 12 a.m. Monday officers received five calls for service, two involved minor collisions and five resulted in drivers being removed from the road and charged with alcohol and or drug related criminal driving offences.

“The OPP urge those drinking or using drugs to re-consider before getting behind the wheel and to choose alternative transportation, which will significantly increase the likelihood of a safe arrival at your destination while maintaining your driving privileges,” police say.

Each driver charged will face an automatic license suspension, a day in court, and the cost of towing and impound fees. Police say there is also the potential added costs of legal fees and an increased insurance rate upon conviction.

“We thank those that have called to advise of a suspected impaired driver and remind everyone if you witness a suspected impaired driver, contact police immediately at 1-888-310-1122. As always, in an emergency, call 911,” the release says.

Those with information regarding this or any other incident are asked to contact the OPP at at 1-888-310-1122. Tto remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com