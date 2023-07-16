Calls for service in Regina's downtown on the rise prior to city hall encampment, stats show

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has seen an increase of calls from the downtown core, but the stats show the increase long preceded the city hall tent encampment.

According RPS statistics — from June 15 to July 9 — there were 22 police calls for service at the city hall encampment located at 2476 Victoria Avenue.

In the same period around the city hall area — from Saskatchewan Drive and Victoria Avenue to Albert Street and Lorne Street — there were 104 calls for service from police.

“The majority of these police calls for service were not criminal in nature,” RPS noted in a statement.

The top calls for service in the first six months of 2023 in Regina’s entire downtown area were unwanted guest (422), assist citizen (183), intoxicated person (126) and suspicious person (104).

Regardless of the non-criminal nature of most calls, they have risen notably in Regina over the past three years.

There was a 125 per cent increase in calls between 2023 and 2021, and an 84 per cent increase from 2021 to 2022.

RPS did note that less activity in downtown due to COVID-19 must be taken into account for the 2021 statistics.

“On average in 2021, police received four calls for service a day which increased to five calls a day in 2022. So far, in 2023, this has doubled to an average of nine calls for service a day,” the RPS statement read.

The year-over-year increase is especially obvious when the city hall area is looked at specifically; with unwanted guest calls rising from 28 in 2021 to 196 in 2023 for the first six months of the year.

To help with the current situation, RPS has increased its presence in the downtown core and has met with businesses and community service agencies to “develop collaborative approaches.”

“In particular, members of the Regina Police Service have been attending the encampment at 2046 Victoria Avenue (city hall) on a regular basis since its commencement (June 15, 2023), as part of a proactive strategy to enhance community safety,” an RPS statement read.

According to RPS, paramedics, firefighters and City of Regina officials take part in daily walk-throughs of the encampment at City Hall.