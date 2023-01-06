Calls for the City of Greater Sudbury to address access to public washrooms downtown

Local businesses and residents are calling on the City of Greater Sudbury to address the lack of accessible public washrooms downtown after concerns involving human waste were raised earlier this week.

The downtown business improvement association said the lack of public washrooms can discourage people from the area.

"This issue affects everyone, from business people who may need to use the washroom during their workday, to families with young children, to vulnerable populations who may not have access to private washrooms," the BIA said in a news release Friday.

Jeff MacIntyre, owner of Marketing Hounds, said in the release lack of public washrooms is a common issue everywhere.

"Progressive cities are meeting the challenge head-on with housing and bathroom facilities and have been seeing success. Sudbury has been slower to respond to this and I'm really hopeful that our new council has the energy to take on these challenges," MacIntyre said.

The BIA said the issue disproportionately impacts those experiencing homelessness, "as people may resort to using inappropriate places to relieve themselves" – which can be a health risk -- but it is important to find solutions with compassion.

"I think we, as a society, often get swept up in Band-Aid solutions when frustrated with recurring issues. Though I don't disagree that when things are unclean they need to be addressed, the real solutions are public 24-hour accessible washrooms, better access to mental health and addictions services, and affordable and accessible housing solutions," Erin Danyliw, the owner of Copy Copy downtown, is quoted as saying in the news release.

"Unfortunately, only one of those issues is easily addressed by the municipal government, which ties our hands on a complete solution. Until we can address all of those things, we're going to continue to face the same frustrating issues."

Kendra MacIsaac is the vice president of wellness and health at YMCA downtown and co-chair of the BIA.

"We understand that this is a complex issue, but it's one that needs to be addressed for the health and well-being of our community," MacIsaac said.

"The Downtown Sudbury BIA is committed to working with the City of Greater Sudbury and our members to find a solution to support the lack of accessible washrooms in the downtown core and ensure that these services are provided."

The business group is asking the city to install public washrooms downtown.

"The community is calling on the city to take action to prioritize and provide safe and accessible washrooms for everyone in the downtown area. It is crucial that the city works with businesses, community organizations, and affected individuals to find a solution that is equitable and meets the needs of all community members. The lack of public washrooms is a pressing issue that cannot be ignored any longer," it said.

CTV News has reached out to the city for comment and is awaiting a response.