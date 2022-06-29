Calls for traffic controls at 'treacherous' Kitchener intersection after crash

A serious collision in Kitchener has prompted calls for traffic controls to be installed at the off-ramps of Highway 7/8 onto Ira Needles Boulevard.

A crash on Tuesday at the intersection saw a motorcyclist transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, it’s the 25th collision there in the last 18 months.

“More and more people are using this route and you can’t make a left-hand turn off the expressway safely here,” said Patrick Anderson, a Kitchener resident advocating for traffic lights to be put up.

He said after seeing several collisions over the years and witnessing one too many close calls, there is no doubt in his mind that traffic controls are needed.

“I just see people taking chances all the time," said Anderson. "The longer this takes, the more accidents there will be, and there will be more bad accidents."

According to Waterloo Regional Police, between January 1, 2019, and June 29, 2021, there have been 25 collisions at Highway 7/8 and Ira Needles Boulevard.

Of these collisions, 19 were property damage, while six were collisions with injury, two with major injuries and four with minor injuries.

“It’s common, and it’s a treacherous stretch,” described Michelle Mortensen, who lives nearby.

She said while the speed limit is 50 km/h, many drivers drive well over 70 km/h. Mortensen suggested that it’s much safer to turn right and go around the nearest roundabout instead of waiting to pass through lanes of traffic.

“It’s chaos like all the time. People will drive into the middle to merge over because they only have a small window of opportunity to turn,” said Mortensen.

Ned Pullen, who lives in the area, agreed with the need for some sort of traffic control to be installed.

“It might slow things down a little, but it’s slowing down anyway, so it would be nice if it slowed down safer,” said Pullen.

The region of Waterloo said putting traffic controls at highway ramps is at the discretion of the ministry of transportation (MTO).

An MTO spokesperson said in an email statement, “Ministry staff completed a review of this location and has indicated that intersection improvements could be made, which could include the addition of traffic signals or a roundabout.”

The spokesperson said the ministry will work on a plan for improvements at the interchange with the region.

Bil Ioannidis, the councillor for the ward the intersection is in, said while it might not be up to the city, he’s open to having a conversation to prevent another incident.

“We’ve definitely seen some accidents in this area for quite some time now, and I think it’s time to open more discussions with our other jurisdictions,” said Ioannidis.

Residents in the area are urging the public to go slow, be patient and only turn when it’s safe.