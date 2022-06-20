Calls to consider removing Haggis name from London, Ont. park

The London Abused Women’s Centre is calling on London city council to consider removing Paul Haggis's name from a park in south London.

“Council should be revisiting, 100 per cent,” said Jennifer Dunn, the executive director of the centre.

Haggis is facing new sexual assault allegations in Italy.

It’s not the first time council has been asked to revisit the park’s name and the city’s association with the famed London born director.

At least twice in the past, council has been asked to remove the Haggis name when previous similar allegations surfaced.

“We need to realize how harmful this is for women and girls without a conviction,” added Dunn. “Why does it have to take however many years to go through the court system before we take this seriously?”

City council has recenlty directed staff to remove the name of Trooper Mark Wilson from the city website and other municipal locations.

The mayor, deputy mayor and two councillors called for the change in a motion after, “it was revealed [Wilson] pleaded guilty at a court martial in 2004 to assaulting a woman at a base in Quebec.”

In a statement to CTV News London, Mayor Ed Holder said, "These allegations are very serious, and troubling. Unlike where Trooper Wilson was concerned, at this time we have neither a guilty plea, nor the results of a legal proceeding to help inform our next course of action. Regardless, I think this is yet another example why naming landmarks after people is an exercise fraught with risk. I applaud this Council for previously directing staff to review policies which govern the naming of streets and other public amenities. That work is actively underway, and a report is expected back shortly after the swearing-in of the next Council.”