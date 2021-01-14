I said it yesterday and am pleased to stand by it now – after the passage of that Alberta Clipper, conditions have indeed calmed, and we're working toward a ridge of high pressure that will keep us benign and keep the article somewhat short.

Environment Canada's summary can be found here, but if you're catching this article a little late, an image of the highlight wind gusts in our province from yesterday's storm appears at the bottom of this weather story.

Calgary didn't make the cut for the highlight list, with our peak gust registering at 87 km/h. That storm intensified in Saskatchewan and Manitoba and produced blizzard conditions.

How windy was it yesterday in #Calgary?

Let's check our trash can simulator. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/5u4Ts9Ych5

Beyond the next couple of days, we stagnate and await the next potential drop below seasonal.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, breezy (gusts from the NW, 40 km/h)

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -4 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Monday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: cloudy, low -1 C

Three photos today: First, Roy catching some excellent light refraction as precipitation (rain!) moved through near Mossleigh, producing a rainbow!

And then Marlene with a neat photograph of the ominous cold front sweeping in.

Lastly, Bob was east of Lethbridge and snapped a shot of the wind’s aftermath.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield